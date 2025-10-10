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Infinite Jest belongs in the techno-optimist canon
A16Z Culture's most controversial book recommendation so far
Feb 25
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Alex Danco
48
4
October 2025
Prediction: the Successor to Postmodernism
Originally published on a16z.substack.com
Oct 10, 2025
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Alex Danco
122
24
August 2025
I'm joining a16z
I’m heading to Andreessen Horowitz!
Aug 12, 2025
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Alex Danco
132
34
July 2025
A startup is a bundle, and Windsurf broke the bundle
We had a good thing going!
Jul 18, 2025
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Alex Danco
45
7
March 2025
Scarcity and Abundance in 2025
I mean, what stage of the S curve is this?
Mar 27, 2025
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Alex Danco
112
19
If you're first out the door, it's not called panicking
Four reads on the Trump economic narrative
Mar 13, 2025
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Alex Danco
44
7
Wine tasting with Claude Shannon
Why we can’t resist a grain of truth within a crazy argument
Mar 6, 2025
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Alex Danco
25
5
February 2025
10 Predictions for the 2020s: Midterm report card
In December of 2019, which feels like quite a lifetime ago, I posted ten predictions about themes I thought would be important in the 2020s. In the…
Feb 27, 2025
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Alex Danco
24
1
Innovation takes magic, and that magic is gift culture
Silicon Valley's great trick: recasting well-worn business procedures as moments of gift exchange
Feb 21, 2025
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Alex Danco
33
5
Have you ever seen a goth downtown?
Creativity after AI
Feb 14, 2025
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Alex Danco
60
11
Manifest Destiny Returns
Alex Danco's newsletter is back (for a limited time)
Feb 8, 2025
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Alex Danco
44
7
May 2022
Tokengated Commerce
A very special issue with Packy McCormick & Not Boring
May 2, 2022
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Alex Danco
32
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