Without Memes
Dancoland, Season 3 Episode 16
|Alex Danco
|Jun 13
|16
Two months from now calls got lots of upside
Lots of upside, Lots of upside
Two months from now calls got lots of upside
Lots of upside, Lots of upside
Guess whose SPAC, Not Ackman,
Trades at NAV, tell a friend
Pump those bags
Pump those bags
Pump those bags
Pump those bags
Pump those bags
We’ve created a monster
Cause nobody wants to be indexed no more
They want squeezes, and bought Clover
Well if you bought memes, pick up some options, fill em
A little GME, mixed with some Koss
You see, Chamath bought some rocket stocks that went quick and
Set up shop selling hot SPACs, now we’re stock pickin
But you’re shocked when it turns out that you’re blocked from trading
When your Robinhood goes down while it’s oscillating
You waded into T+2 Debating
But you’re back cause you tried and it was complicated
Hey, you might need another job today
Cause your husband’s margin just got liquidated
So the SEC, says, cool it please, and let memes be memes, why can’t you see?
They try to shut down CNBC
But it feels so empty without memes
F that, gimme some tips, I’m ready to rip
And tell Reddit cause this short is about to get heavy
Just settled up my calls - All in, Cathie!
Now this feels like the top to me,
Cause everybody just bought Wendy’s
And they need a little liquidity
Cause it feels so empty without memes
I said, this looks like the top to me,
Cause everybody’s bought AMC
And they need a little liquidity
Cause it feels it feels so empty without memes
Degenerates, kids, feeling rebellious,
Jealous cause their parents won’t buy em some Tesla
They start feeling like value investors
Till a streamer opens up a position and tells Twitch
It’s Blackberry, valuation is hairy,
Could start a real position, dilutin’ the sharebase for Reddit;
So let me just bid up this trash
Because now I got everyone pumping the gas
And I’m the ringmaster, such a good place to be,
For you to see how much of all my bags you bought from me,
Cause I’m racked (nana nana nana nana nana nana nana crash)
Six or seven of your internet investor friends are
In another name with lots of short seller interest
That’s getting our attention, could be a winner,
Suggesting it’s the next ARK Investments’
Quest for guessing the next year’s obsessed memes
“Yes King, commence the squeeze”
Feel the tension soon as all the hedge funds see
Calls were ten cents, now they’re in the green
A new high, great buy; you sold to me?
Now this feels like the top to me,
Cause everybody’s in GME
And they need a little liquidity
Cause it feels so empty without memes
I said, this looks like the top to me,
Cause everybody’s bought AMC
And they need a little liquidity
Cause it feels it feels so empty without memes
Now this feels like the top to me,
Cause everybody’s in GME
And they need a little liquidity
Cause it feels so empty without memes
I said, this looks like the top to me,
Cause everybody’s bought AMC
And they need a little liquidity
Cause it feels it feels so empty without memes
(I meant to do the third verse but I got tired, and the only good line I could come up with was:
Bill Ackman wants to get his SPAC picked
But music’s no Virgin Galactic )
Have a great week,
Alex
|16