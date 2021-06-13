Two months from now calls got lots of upside

Lots of upside, Lots of upside

Guess whose SPAC, Not Ackman,

Trades at NAV, tell a friend

Pump those bags

We’ve created a monster

Cause nobody wants to be indexed no more

They want squeezes, and bought Clover

Well if you bought memes, pick up some options, fill em

A little GME, mixed with some Koss

You see, Chamath bought some rocket stocks that went quick and

Set up shop selling hot SPACs, now we’re stock pickin

But you’re shocked when it turns out that you’re blocked from trading

When your Robinhood goes down while it’s oscillating

You waded into T+2 Debating

But you’re back cause you tried and it was complicated

Hey, you might need another job today

Cause your husband’s margin just got liquidated

So the SEC, says, cool it please, and let memes be memes, why can’t you see?

They try to shut down CNBC

But it feels so empty without memes

F that, gimme some tips, I’m ready to rip

And tell Reddit cause this short is about to get heavy

Just settled up my calls - All in, Cathie!



Now this feels like the top to me,

Cause everybody just bought Wendy’s

And they need a little liquidity

Cause it feels so empty without memes

I said, this looks like the top to me,

Cause everybody’s bought AMC

And they need a little liquidity

Cause it feels it feels so empty without memes

Degenerates, kids, feeling rebellious,

Jealous cause their parents won’t buy em some Tesla

They start feeling like value investors

Till a streamer opens up a position and tells Twitch

It’s Blackberry, valuation is hairy,

Could start a real position, dilutin’ the sharebase for Reddit;

So let me just bid up this trash

Because now I got everyone pumping the gas

And I’m the ringmaster, such a good place to be,

For you to see how much of all my bags you bought from me,



Cause I’m racked (nana nana nana nana nana nana nana crash)

Six or seven of your internet investor friends are

In another name with lots of short seller interest

That’s getting our attention, could be a winner,

Suggesting it’s the next ARK Investments’

Quest for guessing the next year’s obsessed memes

“Yes King, commence the squeeze”

Feel the tension soon as all the hedge funds see

Calls were ten cents, now they’re in the green

A new high, great buy; you sold to me?



Now this feels like the top to me,

Cause everybody’s in GME

And they need a little liquidity

Cause it feels so empty without memes

Now this feels like the top to me,

Cause everybody’s in GME

And they need a little liquidity

Cause it feels so empty without memes

(I meant to do the third verse but I got tired, and the only good line I could come up with was:

Bill Ackman wants to get his SPAC picked

But music’s no Virgin Galactic )

Have a great week,

Alex