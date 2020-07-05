Summer Vacation

Hi everyone, two quick things.

First of all, I’m going to take a couple weeks of summer break from the newsletter, and we’ll be back for the second half of the year in the back half of July. In the meantime, if you’re looking for some great summer reading material, Patrick O’Shaughnessy started a great thread of influential essays and you should check it out. There is some really great stuff in the replies too, and Will Haynes made a Notion page to keep track of essays mentioned in the replies.

Second of all, I’ve been absolutely (happily!) overwhelmed with how many of you responded to the Google Form I put out last week in the newsletter to see who’s interested in working for Shopify Money. I believe all of you who filled it out should have heard back from me by now, although for many in impersonal bcc form - sorry to make it mass-produced, but I wasn’t expecting hundreds of replies!

For everyone where there’s potential fit (you’re in the right time zones / you’re a good craft fit for positions that we’re hiring for right now, especially technical roles), hopefully you’ll hear from us soon. I’m sorry I can’t promise anything more directly, but I immensely appreciate all of the responses so far, and I hope I get to meet and work with some of you in the near future.

Have a great few weeks,

Alex