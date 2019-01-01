Snippets 2.0!

Hey everyone! I’ve got some good news for you… Snippets lives!

(Well, almost. We’re going to have to find a new name, I think. If you have a suggestion, email me at adanco (at) gmail dot com.)

SO HERE’S THE DEAL: If you’re getting this email, it’s because either you read Snippets nearly every week (thank you!) or because your email client fooled Mailchimp into thinking you did (hmm. Well, uh, thanks anyway). To be super clear: This newsletter is not from Social Capital; it’s just from me. If you read Snippets for the Social Capital stuff and don’t want to hear from me, no problem at all. Just unsubscribe at the bottom and I’ll never know.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way…

It’s good to see you all! Thank you so much to all of you for reading my stuff every week. I’m really lucky to have you all as an audience and I’m looking forward to keeping this newsletter going, both through paternity leave and beyond.

Here’s what you can expect from this:

-I will keep up the once a week schedule, and send it out Sundays. (I may switch to Sunday morning though.)

-I will never ask you to pay money for this or anything like that. Nor, obviously, will I ever sell your email addresses or do anything sketchy with them except for that one time when I manually imported you into this list starting out. Forgive me for that one. Again, if that’s not cool, sorry! Just unsubscribe.

-I’ll still do essays, and I’ll still do links. The longer essays will end up on my blog, alexdanco.com, so head there for back issues.

-I have a longer term project involving this newsletter + the blog that I’ll announce soon once I work out some scheduling for it. Stay tuned for that one.

Here’s what I ask of you:

-Not much! Please read and enjoy. Email me or shout at me on Twitter @alex_danco if you think what I say is smart, or wrong, or anything.

-Also, please share this newsletter with anyone you think would like to read it! (Also please share it with anyone that you know used to enjoy Snippets, since I’m only importing a percentage of the Social Capital Snippets readership. You can find issues + a link to subscribe at danco.substack.com.

That’s it! Look out for the inaugural issue of Snippets 2.0 to come out this Easter Sunday for some weekend reading material.

Thanks to all of you for reading!

Have a great week,

Alex